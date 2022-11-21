Steam Finally Adding One of 2020's Most Popular Games

PC players who use Valve's Steam platform are finally going to be able to buy and play one of the most popular games that launched back in 2020. For a prolonged period of time, video game publisher Ubisoft has chosen to only release its titles on PC via its own Ubisoft Connect launcher. And while fans have called for this trend to come to an end, Ubisoft has largely opted to stay the course with its decision for the time being. Luckily, after so many requests, one of the most popular Ubisoft titles of the past couple of years will be landing on Steam early next month.

In a little over two weeks, Ubisoft will be bringing Assassin's Creed Valhalla to Stream. This version of the latest entry in the Assassin's Creed series is set to arrive on the PC platform on December 6, 2022. Although Valhalla likely wasn't as beloved as the two installments that preceded it (Origins and Odyssey), it still ended up being a big hit with fans. Currently, the game boasts a 7.8/10 User Score on Metacritic, which isn't too shabby whatsoever.

The big reason why Ubisoft is likely bringing Assassin's Creed Valhalla to Steam at long last is because the game's life cycle is about to end. Although Ubisoft has supported Valhalla for the past two years, next month will see the release of the title's final content update. As such, it seems like the publisher is looking to milk as much money out of the game as it can now that it will no longer be a project in active development.

If you'd like to learn more about Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you can find the game's official description down below.

"Raid your enemies, grow your settlement and build your political power in the next chapter of the Assassin's Creed series. Become a legendary Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory. Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor, and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience."