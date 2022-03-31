Steam Deck Update Adds New Options and Settings

✖

The Steam Deck has a brand-new client update that adds new options and settings for input calibration, keyboard updates, and more. This is just the latest in a series of updates for the handheld PC from Valve, but it is notable for seemingly offering a significant set of controls for managing the joysticks and trackpads if nothing else.

Additionally, the new Steam Deck update includes other quality-of-life improvements. For example, the Steam Deck will no longer re-prompt for a known password when trying to connect to a known network. It's nothing that will make more Steam Decks available to purchase any faster, but it will make each one that does become available that much more attractive to players.

You can check out the full patch notes for the Steam Deck client update, straight from the source, below:

Added dual trackpad typing support to onscreen keyboard

Added game mode onscreen keyboard to Desktop mode

Added Family Sharing status to game details page. Borrowers will see whose library they are borrowing from, and lenders will see a message if their library is currently in use by a borrower.

Added a Calibration and Advanced Settings screen with options for:

Adjusting deadzones for the left and right Joysticks

Adjusting haptic strength for left and right Trackpads

Joysticks and other sensors on external gamepads

Updated network connection flow to connect without re-prompting for a known password

Improved performance downloading library images after logging in, leading to less stuttering

Removed display of 'B' back button in Overlay Quick Access Menu

Fixed onscreen keyboard input issues when connecting to public WiFi captive portals

Fixed issue where Chrome wouldn't install from the non-Steam section of the Library

More broadly, the Steam Deck comes in multiple different versions with the base model running $399 while the most expensive version is $649. The difference between them is largely in the amount of storage and how fast said storage is. It is available to reserve now on Valve's website, but any reservations made at this point will begin shipping in October 2022 or later. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Steam Deck right here.

What do you think about the new Steam Deck client update? Have you had a chance to play around with one of the handhelds for yourself yet? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

