Steam Freebies Given Away During Big Winter Sale

Steam's got a big sale on PC games going on now as it does each year, and thanks to that, there are plenty of games included there that cost next to nothing right now. In addition to those deeply discounted games, Valve is also giving its Steam users a couple of freebies, too, though not in the form of full-on free games like the Epic Games Store has been doing. Instead, Valve is giving away some Steam accessories like stickers and trading cards for people to collect within their profiles.

The free stickers and trading cards as well as a special badge that can be crafted during the Winter Sale were mentioned in passing in Steam's announcement about the sale itself. The sale is live from now until January 5th, so you'll have until then to take advantage of all the free components as well as the discounts themselves.

"Feeling like you deserve a little something yourself? Of COURSE you do!" Steam's announcement said. "We have everything from free stickers to a new badge you can craft with Winter Sale trading cards, along with other winter goodies on sale in the Points Shop."

To get your stickers, you'll have to head to the Steam site and select a category of games to get started. It doesn't matter what category you pick – you can pick "Survival," for example – and you'll find a banner in the middle of the page that lets you claim a free sticker so long as your logged in. You only get one per day, so you can return to the Steam page every day until the sale ends to get your stickers.

To get the trading cards from the Winter Sale, you'll have to head to the Steam Awards page. There, you'll be able to vote on different awards categories with a "random card from this year's set of Winter Sale Trading Cards" earned for each vote you cast. Once you've acquired the whole set, you can "craft them into a special badge for the Steam Sale to show off on your profile."

Steam's big Winter Sale is live from now until January 5th, so be sure to get whatever it is you want from the sale between now and then.