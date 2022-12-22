Epic Games Store Makes 3 Classic Fallout Games Free

The Epic Games Store on PC has today made a collection of three different Fallout games completely free to obtain. As expected, Epic's PC storefront made a new game free this morning as a way of continuing its promotion to tie-in with the holidays. And while Epic has only been handing out one lone game at a time as part of this deal so far, users can now snag three completely different titles associated with Fallout.

From now until December 23rd at 11:00am ET, the Epic Games Store has made Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel free to obtain permanently. Previously, Bethesda has given out this trio of Fallout games as part of a single bundle known as the Fallout Classic Collection. Although these titles might be a bit lesser known when compared to more recent installments like Fallout 4 and Fallout: New Vegas, the core idea of what Fallout is was established in these early games

Fallout 1 + 2 + Tactics are free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Encased will be free tomorrow https://t.co/sCNJdcWe0K pic.twitter.com/6kCpWJkMpc — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 22, 2022

All in all, this is likely the best free video game deal that the Epic Games Store has had to close out 2022. While it remains to be seen what other games will end up being available for no cost in the coming days, hopefully, this won't be the only instance where Epic gives out multiple titles for no cost at a single time.

If you're interested in learning more about each of these throwback Fallout games, you can find official descriptions of each below.

Fallout

"You've just unearthed the classic post-apocalyptic role-playing game that revitalized the entire CRPG genre. The Fallout SPECIAL system allows drastically different types of characters, meaningful decisions and development that puts you in complete control. Explore the devastated ruins of a golden age civilization. Talk, sneak or fight your way past mutants, gangsters and robotic adversaries. Make the right decisions or you could end up as another fallen hero in the wastelands."

Fallout 2

"It's been 80 long years since your ancestors trod across the wastelands. As you search for the Garden of Eden Creation Kit to save your primitive village, your path is strewn with crippling radiation, megalomaniac mutants, and a relentless stream of lies, deceit and treachery. You begin to wonder if anyone really stands to gain anything from this brave new world.

Mastering your character's skills and traits for survival, Fallout 2 will challenge you to endure in a post-nuclear world whose future withers with every passing moment."

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel

"You are the wretched refuse. You may be born from dirt, but we will forge you into steel. You will learn to bend; if not you, will you break. In these dark times, the Brotherhood – your Brotherhood – is all that stands between the rekindled flame of civilization and the howling, radiated wasteland.

Your weapons will become more than your tools, they will become your friends. You will use your skills to inspire the lowly and protect the weak... whether they like it or not. Your squadmates will be more dear to you than your kin and for those that survive there will be honor, respect and the spoils of war."