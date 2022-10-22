Steam Game Climbs Top-Seller Charts After Big Release

If neither Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 nor Gotham Knights are part of your weekend plans, there's another game on Steam that might warrant your attention if you're looking for something to play. It's called RimWorld, but it's not just RimWorld. It's RimWorld – Biotech, a new expansion for the game that was accompanied by an update with both of those causing the game to rocket upwards on Steam's top-seller charts even amid two other big releases.

In RimWorld's newly released Biotech expansion that's out as of this week, owners get a couple of new features to play around with when managing their growing colonies. The biggest of those features is the addition of reproduction and, by extension, children that'll integrate themselves into your settlement as they grow.

"A rich childhood makes a capable adult," a preview of this feature explained. "Every few years, you choose which traits and passions a child will develop. The better-raised a child is, with smarter education and more attention, the more choices you'll have, and the better their chances are to become a happy and talented adult. Some colonies will sacrifice everything to give a child the best upbringing, while others will use growth vats to pump out cheap workers and soldiers. The choice is up to you."

Players can also turn colonists into mechinators, a fancy word for "a person with a special brain implant that lets them psychically command semi-living machines." Gene modding is also a thing now which lets players create "xenohumans" that exhibit all sorts of strange and useful traits depending on what players want to see happen.

RimWorld – Biotech is out! Our new RimWorld expansion with babies and children, gene-modding, and mechanoid control. 15 months of work – so good to finally put it out there. Hope you love it.



Steam page: https://t.co/VOgvwES9Uq pic.twitter.com/nN7eKB4i2D — Tynan Sylvester (@TynanSylvester) October 21, 2022

Biotech was released alongside a free update, but you'll have to pay for the expansion itself if you're planning on trying out all that new content. It costs $24.99 while the game itself is on sale at $31.49, so while you're obviously in a better position to try Biotech if you have RimWorld already, you'd still be paying less for those combined than you would for a newer release like Modern Warfare 2 or Gotham Knights.

Those two games – Modern Warfare 2 and Gotham Knights – also serve as helpful indicators for how popular this expansion is. Within Steam's updated list of top sellers, Modern Warfare 2 is at the top. It's Call of Duty, so we expect that. But the next game in line is RimWorld which has climbed a whopping 58 spots thanks to Biotech. The DLC comes in at the next best-selling spot right behind RimWorld with both of them above Persona 5 Royal and Gotham Knights right now.

You can learn more about RimWorld here, and once you're in the know, you can check out the Biotech DLC here.