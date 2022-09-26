Valve Makes Big Update to Steam Top Sellers Chart

Valve just made a massive change to the Top Sellers chart on its PC platform Steam. For those that use Steam regularly, the Top Sellers chart is often a good indicator of what PC users are actively purchasing and playing at any given moment. Despite this, the Top Sellers list has always featured delayed data in regard to which games are doing the best of the best. Moving forward, this will no longer be the case.

Within recent days, Valve pushed out a substantial update for Steam which now features real-time data associated with the Top Sellers chart. This means that when viewing the list, users will be able to see at that exact moment which game on Steam happens to be bringing in the most revenue. Additionally, Valve is now offering up data of its own when it comes to the most played games on Steam as well. While this information has always been available to view in various methods, Valve is now giving players this data within Steam itself so that they can better see what might be popular at that given moment.

"This new section replaces the old 'stats' page on Steam and provides a better overview for what is hot on Steam right now," Valve explained in its blog that announced the changes. "The new top-selling lists rank games based on total revenue, including all sources such as DLC and in-game transactions so we can all get a more complete picture of which games players are excited about getting into and continuing to play. This new method of calculating revenue is also being deployed across various top lists throughout the Steam store, including the Top Sellers tab on Steam's homepage, genre and tag pages."

In addition to showing what is going well on the Top Sellers chart at that moment, Valve is now highlighting the 100 best-selling games in a weekly format as well. This weekly version of the Top Sellers chart will now sit alongside the monthly top new releases list, which is something that Valve has offered for a bit now. All in all, these changes give Steam users even more information than it once did, which is something that no one should be upset about.

Are you happy to see that Valve has added even more in-depth statistics like this to Steam? And do you ever look at this data for yourself? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.