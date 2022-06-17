Steam Sale Drops 10 Popular Games to Cheapest Prices Ever

Tons of Steam games are on sale right now either through daily deals within the platform or as part of sales held by different publishers amid all the ongoing gaming events and announcements. While those gaming events give people new titles to look forward to, it's sales like this one that give people the chance to try new games right now (sometimes with perfect timing, too). For those who are looking for some new games to add to your library, you're in luck: A number of acclaimed Steam games have dropped to their lowest prices ever, but only for a while. Couple that with all the free Steam games that are given away every now and then and Steam users have plenty of things to pick from this week. To help make some decisions, we've picked out 10 Steam games with resoundingly positive reviews on the platform which are currently on sale at their lowest prices ever. You can check out those below alongside two bonus games which are currently free to keep once they're downloaded, but only for as long as the offers are live.

Tell Me Why "Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices. As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins' relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives." Free to keep

ARK: Survival Evolved "Stranded on the shores of a mysterious island, you must learn to survive. Use your cunning to kill or tame the primeval creatures roaming the land, and encounter other players to survive, dominate... and escape!" Free to keep

Tangle Tower "Unravel a thrilling mystery by exploring a strange and twisted mansion, discovering curious clues, interrogating peculiar suspects and solving unique puzzles. Will you be able to uncover the secrets of Tangle Tower?" On sale for $4.99

Thomas Was Alone "Thomas Was Alone is an indie minimalist 2D platformer about friendship and jumping and floating and anti-gravity. Guide a group of rectangles through a series of obstacles, using their different skills together to get to the end of each environment. Listen to awesome music by David Housden. Jump over rectangles meticulously placed by Mike Bithell. Listen to voiceover read wistfully and a bit amusingly by Danny Wallace." On sale for $1.99

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! "Welcome to a terrifying world of poetry and romance! Write poems for your crush and erase any mistakes along the way to ensure your perfect ending. Now's your chance to discover why DDLC is one of the most beloved psychological horror games of the decade!" On sale for $10.04

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen "Set in a huge open world, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests." On sale for $4.79

John Wick Hex "John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like John Wick, the professional hitman of the critically acclaimed film franchise. Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series' signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must make quick decisions and choose every action and attack they make, all the while considering their immediate cost and consequences." On sale for $5.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga "Play through all nine Skywalker saga films in a game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, a galaxy far, far away has never been more fun!" On sale for $37.49

Assassin's Creed Origins "Set in mysterious Ancient Egypt, Assassin's Creed Origins is a new beginning. Experience a new way to fight while exploring the Great Pyramids and hidden tombs across the country of Ancient Egypt, and encounter many memorable storylines along your journey. And discover the origin story of the Assassin's Brotherhood." On sale for $8.99

Chivalry 2 "Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more." On sale for $23.99

Jurassic World Evolution 2 "Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Frontier's ground-breaking 2018 management simulation, Jurassic World Evolution, offering an all new narrative campaign voiced by cast members from across the Jurassic World film franchise, exciting new features, four engaging game modes, and an expanded roster of awe-inspiring dinosaurs. On sale for $29.99.