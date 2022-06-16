Dragon's Dogma 2 Announced by Capcom

As expected, Capcom announced Dragon's Dogma 2 today alongside the logo of the game. Unfortunately, there's no word of a release date or even a release window. Even odder, there's no word on platforms, which in turn could suggest some type of exclusivity deal down the line. Lastly, there's no reveal trailer or even a teaser to accompany the announcement. What we do know is that Hideaki Itsuno has returned to direct the game and that it's using Capcom's RE Engine, the same engine behind the recent Resident Evil games. With such a lack of information and media, it feels safe to assume it's far away, but right now, this is just an assumption.

It's also been confirmed that the game will boast an open-world design and that a few other veterans that have worked on the original game have returned for the sequel. There's no promise the second game will be true to the first, but that's the expectation with the old squad coming together.

Dragon’s Dogma II will begin the cycle anew.

Join director Hideaki Itsuno as he reflects on how the world of Gransys came to be and shares the announcement of the upcoming sequel, in development using RE Engine:

🐉 https://t.co/Q2HSN1fCji pic.twitter.com/JPp117xuOX — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) June 16, 2022

"As Itsuno finished looking back at the origins of Dragon's Dogma, he gave fans the first look at what lies ahead for the series with the surprise reveal of Dragon's Dogma 2," reads a press release from Capcom about the annoucemnt. Itsuno and the Dragon's Dogma 2 development team including Dragon's Dogma veterans Daigo Ikeno and Kenichi Suzuki are hard at work creating the sequel, and are excited to share more details in the future."

Dragon's Dogma's is an action role-playing hack and slash game made by Capcom for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. Far from Capcom's best-selling game or and far from its most critically-acclaimed game, the title has become a bit of a cult classic. For years, it looked like it would remain dormant, but with Capcom reviving so much of its back catalog to success lately, it's not surprising to see it return.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you excited to see Dragon's Dogma returning or would rather the team focus on more Devil May Cry?