Steam Summer Sale Makes $146 of Valve Games Just $6.54

The massive Steam Summer Sale is live, discounting a metric ton of PC games, until July 13. Included in the Steam Summer Sale are games from Valve Corporation itself, the company behind steam, and the company responsible for legendary games and series over the years, such as, Half-Life, Portal, Counter-Strike, Left 4 Dead, Dota, and Team Fortress. And all of these PC games and series are included in the sale.

Adding up all the discounts on the Valve games, you save 96% if you buy every game included. In other words, rather than spend the $145.82 to buy all of the games like normal, you can get every single one for a combined price of $6.54. That said, you can also just buy games individually, which in in every case means paying less than $1 for said game.

Unfortunately, while Valve's classics are included, its more recent releases are not. For example, if you're looking to nab Half-Life: Alyx for pennies, you're not going to. It's 60 percent off itself, knocking it down from $59.99 to $23.99, but this is obviously substantially more than all of the classics even combined.

It's worth noting, that there's nothing to the link above that says this is part of the Steam Summer Sale, and thus expiring on July 13. It's safe to assume this is the case for a variety of reasons, but keep in mind it's possible this isn't the case and thus this could expire much sooner than that. As always, we will update the story if more information in this regard is provided. And of course, if the list of games shrinks or grows, we will also update the story with the needed information.

For more coverage on all things PC gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals like this one -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be taking advantage of any of these deals?