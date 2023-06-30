Highly Rated Steam Game Made $0.44 in New Sale

A Steam game with very glowing reviews from users is currently on sale, as part of the Steam Summer Sale, and in the process, the Steam game is available for only $0.44. Unfortunately, the Steam game has not been verified for Steam Deck, but is "playable" on the Valve Corporation machine. What does this mean? Well, it means Steam Deck users can play the game but there's no guarantee it will run the way it should. It could run great, it could run shoddy. We don't know because Valve Corporation has not gone through the trouble of testing out the game on Steam Deck and verifying it.

As for the mystery PC game, it is Muse Dash from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. Released on Steam back on June 20, 2019, the game boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" user review rating, which is the highest earning a Steam game can earn on Steam and a very rare distinction at that. To earn this recognition, the game has amassed an approval rating of 96 percent across nearly 76,000 user reviews, which is a lot of user reviews, especially for a smaller indie game. Below, you can read more about the PC game, courtesy of an official description pulled straight from its Steam page, as well as check out a trailer for the game:

"Hitting while listening to music. Is that the call from another world? [Game Starts Now-!!] Lovely girls or rhythmic music? If there's a place for you to have them both... It must be the paradise of parkour & rhythm game – Muse Dash!! Huh?! Not your forte? It doesn't matter! Who says you must have a strong sense of rhythm to win? Avoid is also a valid option (?) As long as you have 100% of passion, courage, and... love for lovely girls~ Rhythm and fight won't be an issue."

Of course, this Steam deal -- which is one of many right now, courtesy of the Steam Summer Sale running between June 29 and July 13 -- is only available for a limited time. More specifically, it's only available during the aforementioned window of time. After July 13, the 85 percent discount will end and the game will revert back to its normal price.

"Friend asked me what genre of game I wanted. I told him rhythm game given I've been stuck just playing rhythm games and fighting games for a solid week. Had no clue what he was gonna get me. Holy crap, this is just straight up crack," reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. "The visuals pop, the songs are catchy, and wow where did the time go? This game has been an absolute blast. My gripe with so many modern games is a lack of a proper progression system, or shoving a battle pass in the place of one. The fact that for the price of the game you get a full progression system, a full game, and continual updates? Freaking amazing. The fact that the modern gaming industry has become what it is is certainly sad, but this is a shining light in the darkness."

In 2023, it's difficult to find PC games this cheap, especially a game of note. While Muse Dash is not the biggest AAA game, far from it, it's almost universally loved by everyone who plays it. In the current economy, you can't even buy a candy bar for $0.44, so to be able to nab a highly rated game for this price is an insane deal.