Stellar Blade PS5 Demo Coming This Week With a "Surprise" for Those Who Complete It

After being leaked, a PS5 demo, complete with a "surprise" for those who beat it, has been officially announced by South Korean developer Shift Up and PlayStation. While the Stellar Blade release date is still a month off, PlayStation fans looking forward to the PS5 exclusive will be able to get their hands on a demo of the game this week on March 29.

"The demo takes place from the very beginning of the game when Eve, a member of the 7th Airborne Squad is sent to Earth on a mission to reclaim the planet from the Naytiba, up to the first boss fight," writes the game's director, Kim Hyung Tae, about the demo. "This first stage will include the tutorial phase to help you familiarize yourself with basic combat features as you explore post-war Eidos 7, a human city now infested by the Naytiba, giving you an early grasp of gameplay mechanics that will serve you throughout the game's story. We also have a little surprise included for players who complete the first stage."

It is added that the demo will be complete with 60 FPS combat as well as DualSense haptics. Meanwhile, those who complete the demo will be able to transfer their save data to the full game when it releases next month.

Stellar Blade is set to release exclusively on PS5 on April 26. For more coverage on the upcoming PS5 exclusive, click here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game.

"Reclaim Earth for humankind. The future of humanity hangs in the balance in Stellar Blade, an all-new story-driven action adventure on PlayStation 5. Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space. After travelling from the Colony, 7th Airborne Squad member EVE arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the Naytiba-the malevolent force that has devastated it. But as EVE tackles the Naytiba one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past in the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems..."