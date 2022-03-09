Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Demo Leaks Ahead of PlayStation State of Play

An unannounced demo for the upcoming video game Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin has leaked ahead of today’s PlayStation State of Play. The demo, which has appeared on the PlayStation Network, appears to allow for saves to transfer over to the full title and will be for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 both. Given that the video game is set to release on all other major platforms save for Nintendo Switch on March 18th, it seems reasonable to assume that — if the leak is accurate — it will also be available on Xbox and PC.

The timing of the demo appearing on PlayStation Network, which was revealed by the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, seems too coincidental for this not to be an announcement made during the event. It is known that the State of Play will specifically put a focus on Japanese publishers, and Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is from Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja and Square Enix. While it was not a title originally revealed during a previous PlayStation State of Play, PlayStation and Square Enix have a long history of working together.

“Burning with the strong resolve to defeat Chaos and the memories of their struggle buried deep in their hearts Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine,” the official description from Square Enix of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin reads in part. “Yet doubts remain – are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in the exhilarating, action-packed battles!”

As noted above, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 18th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Final Fantasy series spinoff right here.

