How to Watch the PlayStation State of Play

Today is the day! PlayStation announced just yesterday that a new State of Play event would be held today, March 9th, to reveal new information about all sorts of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles. In an effort to have everything in one place, we have gathered together everything you need to know about it like when it is, how to watch, and what to expect.

When Is the PlayStation State of Play and How to Watch

Today’s PlayStation State of Play is specifically set to take place at 5PM ET/2PM PT. As usual for these sorts of PlayStation events, it will stream on both the official PlayStation Twitch channel as well as PlayStation’s official YouTube channel. We have embedded the YouTube stream, which should begin playing when the event starts, below for the sake of simplicity, but the Twitch channel should be slightly ahead of YouTube when streaming if that’s the sort of thing you care about.

What to Expect From the PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation has not announced much in the way of exact specifics for today’s State of Play, so it is difficult to say what may or may not show up. That said, we know that the digital event will last for roughly 20 minutes and have a focus on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles from Japanese publishers as well as a couple of updates from “other developers located around the world.” It was also explicitly stated that there will be nothing related to the PlayStation VR2, titles of hardware or otherwise, included in the broadcast.

But that still leaves a lot of room open for possible inclusions. There’s the long-rumored Resident Evil 4 remake that could make an appearance, we still haven’t heard much about Final Fantasy XVI, and Star Ocean The Divine Force was previously announced at a PlayStation event. Additionally, major titles from Japanese publishers or developers like Ghostwire: Tokyo and Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin are set to release in a matter of weeks. And outside of Japan, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind seems to be what’s up with Hogwarts Legacy.

