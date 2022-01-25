Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin’s Final Trailer Is Wild

Square Enix has released a new, final trailer for Team Ninja’s Final Fantasy series spinoff title Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. The video game is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 18th, and it is essentially a retelling of the original Final Fantasy video game with a twist in that in the main protagonist, Jack Garland, is actually meant to be a version of Final Fantasy villain Garland.

As the trailer indicates, Jack Garland and his compatriots believe themselves to be a new version of the Warriors of Light and go about doing the tasks players of the original might be familiar with: restoring the crystals’ light and defeating Chaos. Given Garland’s ultimate fate, however, it is clear that something else is also at play. You can check out the new Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin trailer for yourself below:

“The game is created so that you don’t have to necessarily be familiar with the original first Final Fantasy,” Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin producer Jin Fujiwara recently told Polygon. “If you do have an understanding of the original title, it might help kind of expand the lore that you’re familiar with. We have our heroes, who believe that they are the Warriors of Light, but they actually turn out to be like the enemy, Garland. When you’re fighting the four different [fiends], how they came about is going to be depicted in Stranger of Paradise, so I think it’s not necessary but it does allow for a deeper experience into the game.”

As noted above, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 18th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Final Fantasy series spinoff right here.

