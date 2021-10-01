Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Release Date Revealed

Following its initial reveal earlier this year during E3 2021, Square Enix has today announced when its action-focused spin-off Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be releasing. In short, the game’s arrival is set to take place across numerous platforms in early 2022. Fortunately, for those who aren’t looking to wait that long, Square Enix has given fans a new way to experience the title right this moment.

As a whole, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has now been confirmed to release on March 18, 2022. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC when it arrives next year. To accompany this announcement, Square Enix also released a lengthy new trailer for Final Fantasy Origin that gives us more insight into the title’s story. Notably, the footage that is seen in this trailer also looks much more impressive compared to the last time we saw it.

https://twitter.com/fforigin/status/1443888179514314762

Perhaps the best piece of news related to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is that players can now get their hands on the game in the form of a new demo at this very moment. Across both PS5 and Xbox Series X, this demo is available to download and play from now until October 11. This is the second timed demo for the game that Square Enix has released this year, with the previous trial version having come about back in June.

“In this hard-core action RPG, Jack must hazard numerous challenges to bring the light of the crystals back to Cornelia, a kingdom conquered by darkness,” says Square Enix’s official description of Stranger of Paradise. “Fight your way through fierce battles with a variety of means to defeat your enemies. With multiple difficulty options and a wide selection of jobs and weapons available to customize your party, you can choose exactly how you want to play. Will restoring the crystals’ light usher in peace or a new form of darkness? Or perhaps something else entirely?”

As a whole, how do you feel about Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin based on what we have seen so far? And are you going to try out this new demo for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.