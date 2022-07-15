Stray Partners With Travel Cat For Real Life Cat Accessories

Stray is releasing in just less than a week and to celebrate, there are some new Stray-themed cat accessories for sale. Stray is all about a stray cat that is searching for a way back to his family through a neon-covered city underworld filled with robots and dangerous creatures. It's an incredibly unique game, as there aren't many games where the main character is an average, ordinary cat. It's also an indie game that has had people's attention since it was revealed alongside the PlayStation 5 in 2020. People became so interested in the game that Stray became the number one most wishlisted game on Steam, which should suggest the game will sell pretty well provided it has a positive reception from fans and critics alike.

To capitalize on the hype, some Stray cat accessories have been put up for pre-order on Your Cat Backpack. The first item is a Stray-themed cat backpack, which allows you to take your cat out for some fresh air in a safe and portable fashion. It comes with neon colors and a little bubble/window for your cat to look through if the top of the backpack is closed. This limited edition backpack costs $139.99 and is estimated to ship starting on August 31st. The second item is a harness and leash, also made for taking your kitty on the go. It's themed after a similar harness that carries a robot sidekick in Stray and will cost $39.99. It will also begin shipping on August 31st. If users use promo code "TRAVELCAT10", they will save 10% on their order.

Needless to say, it's a pretty cool way to utilize the hype for the upcoming game. They also make for some good companion pieces for anyone wanting to play the game on the go as Stray is already Steam Deck verified, making both your cat and game portable. As of right now, the jury is still out on whether the game is good or not, but at least there are some cool cat items that have come out of it.

Stray releases for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam on July 19th.