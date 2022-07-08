Steam's Most-Anticipated Game Gets Steam Deck Verified

For those who've already got a Steam Deck and are planning on picking up Stray when it releases later this month, the game's publisher confirmed some welcome news this week. Stray is now officially Steam Deck Verified which means that it'll run on the handheld device for those who want to play on-the-go or away from a traditional desktop or laptop. Even better than that is the fact that it's been verified without any hang-ups or asterisks on that compatibility like we see in other games, so assuming it runs well overall, that should equate to a seamless Steam Deck experience.

Over on the Steam page for Stray, there's now a box over on the right-hand side of the site where all the technical info is found that confirms the game's Steam Deck compatibility. Not everyone might be checking out that Steam page everyday until the game's release on July 19th, however, so for those who might not have seen that update, the Annapurna Interactive Twitter account tweeted out an image highlighting that development.

Of course, there are probably plenty of people who did, in fact, see that the Stray game is now Steam Deck Verified. That's because Stray is currently the top wishlisted game on Steam after it dethroned The Day Before not long ago due to controversy about The Day Before as well as hype for Stray. But even if you've got it wishlisted but didn't see the news, now you have and know it'll run smoothly on your Steam Deck.

For those just now catching up on the buzz around Stray, it's a game from BlueTwelve Studio where you play as a cat who sets out to explore a city. It's coming to the PC as well as the PlayStation 5, and if you pick it up through Steam, it's available at 10 percent off from now until the game releases.

"Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly," an overview of the game explained. "Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures."

Stray comes to the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms on July 19th.