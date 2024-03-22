Street Fighter 6 Leaker Reveals 6 DLC Characters Coming in Season 2

A leaker who accurately leaked the entire Street Fighter 6 roster before it was revealed has returned with word of six DLC characters coming as part of Season 2. To this end, SF6 fans on PC, PS5, and Xbox apparently have five returning characters to look forward to, plus one brand new character. More specifically, the information comes the way of Reddit leaker, Shinvergeben.

The first of the six characters named is M. Bison, who is considered the primary antagonist of the series. The dictator who seeks world domination debuted as a non-playable boss in Street Fighter II, before making his playable debut with Street Fighter II: Champion Edition.

The second character mentioned is R. Mika (Rainbow Mika), a pro wrestler who debuted with Street Fighter Alpha 3 who got a redesign as recent as Street Fighter V. The third character mentioned is Vega, who made the same debut as M. Bison, starting off as an unplayable boss in Street Fighter II before becoming playable via Street Fighter II: Champion Edition. The Spanish ninja obsessed with his beauty is notably the bodyguard of M. Bison.

The fourth and fifth characters mentioned are Sakura and Elena. The former -- best known as a Ryu stan -- made her debut back in Street Fighter 2 Alpha. Meanwhile, the nature-loving Elena from Kenya debuted back with Street Fighter III: New Generation.

The sixth and final character mentioned is said to be a brand new character. No name is provided, but it is said the character is either of African or Middle Eastern descent. Apparently the distinction is not clear.

As for the returning characters, some details are divulged. Sakura is said to now have longer hair. Meanwhile, both Elena and Mika have more clothing than they have had in previous designs. Bison is described as being older and unkept, while Vega is said to have brown hair now.

At the moment, this is the extent of the leak, which naturally should be taken with a grain of salt. All that is further noted is subsequent seasons will not have this many DLC characters again. At the moment, Capcon has not commented on any of this. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.