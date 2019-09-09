Check Out This Stunning Cosplay of Ashe From Overwatch

Overwatch is known for its expanding roster of lovable heroes as well as its all-around fun gameplay and competitive side. That said, the growing cast of characters is prime for fans to find ideas for cosplays, and those who find their inspiration in the Blizzard Entertainment FPS have quite a bit to go off of, especially considering how eclectic the group of heroes is. That said, one cosplayer has put together her version of Ashe, and it is almost as if she has pulled the character straight out of the popular shooter.

Russian cosplayer Alisa Varshavskaya, also known as Vixena Siren, recently took to Twitter and Instagram to share photos from a set with her Ashe cosplay, and the details are out of this world. Not only is the cosplay itself incredibly well made, but the setting of the photos are straight out of the game. Of course, that part was done with a bit of editing, but its great work nonetheless.

If you are looking for more cosplay work from Varshavskaya, that can be found on her Instagram. Her works come from many places, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Witcher, X-Men, and many more. It’s definitely worth checking out for other stunning cosplay.

In other Overwatch news, it was recently revealed that the popular Blizzard title will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch later this year. During the recent Nintendo Direct, the rumors and leaks were all confirmed, when it was announced that Overwatch will indeed hit the Switch on October 15th.

In the meantime, Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more info on the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage.

