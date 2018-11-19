‘Subnautica’ PS4 Release Date Revealed

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment has announced that its hit underwater survival game, Subnautica, will finally release on PlayStation 4 next month on December 4. It will also leave Xbox Game Preview and fully launch on Xbox One the same day.

If you’re planning on picking the game up at retail however, you will need to wait an extra few days until December 7.

For those that don’t know: Subnautica is open-world survival adventure game that takes place deep under water. After a lengthy four year stint in Steam Early Access, the game launched earlier this year on PC. To date, it’s one of the rated games this year, and has also been a big commercial success, selling millions for Unknown Worlds Entertainment.

As for the game itself, it takes place on an alien ocean planet where you have crash-landed. It’s all water, and with your ship destroyed, the only place to go is down. Across a vast open-world, players will explore a variety of environments, from sun drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, to lava fields, to even beautiful bio-luminescent underwater rivers.

If you’re not into survival games, this might not be for you, as one of the key elements is managing your oxygen supply as you explore kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave systems. And of course the ocean is teeming with beauty, as well as danger and horrifying creatures.

Subnautica currently costs $24.99 USD on PC. It is unclear if the PlayStation 4 version and final Xbox One version will retain this price or get a port price-hike. At the moment of writing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

As for who’s handling the port, it’s well-known porting studio, Panic Button, who recently have done ports such as DOOM for the Nintendo Switch. In other words, it’s in pretty good hands.

As always feel free to leave a comment and let us know if you plan on picking this up. For more information on the game, click here. If you have any questions about the title, feel free to hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.