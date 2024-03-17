Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Nearly 50% Off in 24-Hour Sale

For only the next 24 hours, Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be purchased for nearly 50% off its normal value. Despite having been out for a little over a month, the price of Suicide Squad has continued to drop in recent weeks. At one point the action-adventure game was hovering around 20% or 30% off, which was pretty enticing in its own right. Now, for those who have continued to hold out for a steeper sale, one limited-time offer might be worth capitalizing on.

Over on Fanatical, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has seen its price slashed by 48% and is now being sold for $36.39. This deal only extends to the PC version of the game, which means that those who make this purchase will be given a code for Suicide Squad that can then be redeemed on Steam. The biggest catch with this deal, as mentioned, is that it's only going to last for one single day. Come 12:00pm ET on March 18, this offer will no longer be up for grabs.

One reason why it might be worth pouncing on this discount is because Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is actually about to begin its first season of content. Specifically, Season 1 of Suicide Squad will begin next week on March 28 and will bring with it The Joker as a new playable character. Beyond this, Season 1 is also set to add a new Elseworld location, new missions to complete, and additional weapons and gear that can be equipped across characters. This is set to be only the start of Suicide Squad's post-launch support, as four seasons in total have previously been announced to take place across 2024.

Are you going to snatch up Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League now that it has seen its price nearly slashed in half? Or are you waiting for the value of the game to plummet even further before you consider snatching it up? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.