Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Rumor Reveals Game Is Way Bigger Than Batman Arkham

A new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League rumor has surfaced online, revealing a variety of details on the upcoming DC game, including word that it's way bigger than any of the previous Batman: Arkham games from Rocksteady. That said, the rumor comes from an anonymous source, so everything below should be taken with a grain of salt.

The biggest claim is the one that ropes in the Batman: Arkham games. According to the rumor, Metropolis -- the map of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League -- is "twice the size" of Gotham in the Batman games. Complimenting this, it's claimed the game will have real-time weather and a day-night cycle.

The rumor continues claiming Rocksteady are working on one year of extra content that will include new characters and missions. And all of this content, including the main game, will be playable in co-op online or via solo play, with players able to switch between four different characters. The rumor notes it's unclear if this will be seamless or not. Whatever the case, there is apparently a big emphasis on allowing players to play how they want to, with each character offering distinct traversal and distinct combat. To this end, it's said every character is melee focused, minus Deadshot, who is more focused on gunplay.

And this is the extent of the rumor. Whether any of this is true, only time will tell. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from any implicated party. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to release worldwide on February 2, 2024 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Below, you can read more about it:

"Discover the origins of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X (a.k.a. the Suicide Squad) as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark begrudgingly embark on their mission to take down the World's Greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League," reads an official blurb about the game. "Featuring an original narrative set within an expansive open-world city of Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts the four DC Super-Villains on a collision course with an invading alien force and DC Super Heroes who are now laser-focused on destroying the city they once vowed to protect. All the while, the Suicide Squad must be mindful of the lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance."