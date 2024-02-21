New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed
The latest Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League update brings a ton of bug fixes.
The latest update for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has now arrived for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Since releasing earlier in February, Rocksteady Studios has continued to reiterate that new improvements for the co-op title would be on the horizon. This past week, the first post-launch update for Suicide Squad went live and brought with it a number of vital fixes. Now, this trend has continued again this week with a patch that is even more substantial.
For the most part, this new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League update is dedicated to squashing bugs that players have come across while playing. Specifically, Rocksteady says this patch should address one major error tied to logging in while another fix should resolve disconnections and performance struggles taking place during multiplayer sessions. Beyond this, the latest Suicide Squad patch also eases the manner in which players can access the end-game content for Kill the Justice League.
You can get a look at the full patch notes for today's new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League attached at the bottom of the page.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League February 21 Update Patch Notes
CHANGES
- To help players more easily access the End Game we have increased the reward from completing the first Mayhem mission to 9000 Promethium, up from 3000.
- We have increased the rewards from completing Raising Hell. These increase with each tier for some pretty juicy loot and a bunch of Promethium and crafting materials.
- New Promethium Reward amounts and Gear Drops:
- Tier 1: 3000
- Tier 2: 4500
- Tier 3: 6000
- Tier 4: 7000
- Tier 5: 8000
- (Each tier will also grant at least 1 Legendary item.)
- Taking out the Hit Squads will also grant a set amount of gear drops in addition to completing Raising Hell. These drops can only be Legendary or Notorious items:
- Tier 1: 3 Items
- Tier 2: 4 Items
- Tier 3: 5 Items
- Tier 4: 5 Items
- Tier 5: 5 Items
- New Promethium Reward amounts and Gear Drops:
- Enemies in Hack's Support Squad missions will now prioritize a Shield Harvestable state over the Burning effect. This should make these missions easier to complete if using a build that often triggers the Diablo Blaze Affliction and for those using Black Mask Notorious Firearms.
- We have updated the DPS values for Notorious and Infamy Firearms to be consistent across all weapon types within their respective tier and rarity.
- Green Lantern Infused Choppers in Lex's second Support Squad mission have now been replaced with non-Infused Choppers.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug in which players were sometimes sent back to the seizure warning screen after attempting to join a session.
- Fixed a bug that would result in a character being unable to move if the player was idle for 30+ minutes before completing a mission.
- Fixed a bug in which players were not correctly ordered on the Leaderboard if they had a better score within the same Mastery Level.
- Fixed a bug that was in rare cases causing players who launched the game for the first time to have 100% game completion.
- Fixed a bug whereby 1 or more players may appear as "In Metropolis" while setting up an Incursion mission, preventing it from being started.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes result in a white screen after skipping the post-fight cinematic after killing Brainiac.
- Fixed a bug whereby players would receive loot from Incursions that are higher than their current Mastery Level cap.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the truck to "jiggle" in place resulting in performance issues if left idle for too long in the "Drive To Centennial Park" mission.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented voice chat from working when joining an online session with a friend.
- Fixed a bug in which the Mayhem mission in Chapter 7 would sometimes have random Mutators applied, instead of of the set Mutators.
- Fixed various issues that can occur in an online session after a player's internet connection drops in and out repeatedly.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to become unresponsive when unplugging a controller during the Map Tutorial after completing the "Hello Oswald" mission.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause enemies to become unresponsive during Incursions while in an online session.
- Fixed a bug that resulted in players sometimes getting stuck inside some walls or terrain in "Killing Time (Hardcore)" after defeating Brainiac.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes resulted in players falling out of the game world after leaving The Batman Museum.
- Fixed a memory leak that was likely to happen if playing through the entirety of Chapters 1 through 5 in a single sitting.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes result in a "Loading Metropolis" screen after collecting your first Affliction from Ivy.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from picking Epic Augments for Lucky Charms when modifying gear with Toyman, stopping the player from returning to the game.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes resulted in Legendary weapons having the names of their lower rarity versions instead.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Shield Harvest kills from counting towards Contract progress.
- Fixed a bug that instantly increased a player's Finite Crisis rank by completing a single Incursion hosted by a player of a much higher rank.
- Fixed a bug that was resulting in the Burn Damage numbers on the HUD not being accurate.
- Fixed Augments showing as invalid when viewing another player's profile from the Leaderboards.
- Fixed the "Worst Case Scenario" mission granting loot after the initial completion.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused enemies to be unresponsive during the "Noisemaker" mission while in an online session.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to become unresponsive when unplugging a controller during the Rapid Transit unlock tutorial.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to become unresponsive when unplugging a controller during the Nano-Enhancement unlock screen.
- Fixed the Molecular Agitator's Legendary Augment not working correctly in a multiplayer session.
- Fixed a bug that would place players inside the Lex Tower garage during the "Batman's Last Ride" mission if the host disconnected during the cinematic.
- Fixed a potential photosensitivity concern in the cinematic for the "Best Frenzy Forever" mission.
- Fixed the "Privacy Policy" button opening the wrong link.
- Fixed various localization inaccuracies in the in-game store.
- Fixed a bug that could lead to performance issues after repeatedly viewing emotes in the game menu.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Deadshot to not animate correctly during his Emotes and Rival Taunts
- Fixed a bug that prevented Lootinauts from spawning from their host, if they were killed by Harley's Suicide Strike.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the Exit Portal markers to show in different places for the host and the client if the client joins in late to an Incursion.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes lead to an extended black screen if the host leaves and then re-joins while loading during the "Batman's Last Ride" mission.
- Fixed various instances of clients being stuck on loading screens when the host aborts a mission.
- Fixed a bug in which Bizarro's Undeath Ray would remove all Shield Overcharge when using its regular fire mode.
- Fixed the localizations for the OG Villains Leaderboard.
- Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur during "Killing Time" following audio corruption.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing Batman in the Codex and exiting back to the main Codex menu.
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur during "Fortress Metropolis" after engaging the first enemy.
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur after leaving Wayne Bank, and traversing to the "Lantern Killer" mission location.
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when approaching a Lootinaut while reloading as Harley.
- Various additional client crash fixes.
- Various additional server crash fixes.
- Various other server improvements.
- Various updates to the game credits.
- PC Only – Fixed a bug that was causing players in your Steam friend list to show as "Not in A.R.G.U.S. Database".
- PC Only – Fixed a bug that resulted in mouse acceleration being disabled when turning off "Juggle Aim Snap".
- PC Only – Addressed an issue with overly large patch sizes.