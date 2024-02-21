New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has now arrived for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Since releasing earlier in February, Rocksteady Studios has continued to reiterate that new improvements for the co-op title would be on the horizon. This past week, the first post-launch update for Suicide Squad went live and brought with it a number of vital fixes. Now, this trend has continued again this week with a patch that is even more substantial.

For the most part, this new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League update is dedicated to squashing bugs that players have come across while playing. Specifically, Rocksteady says this patch should address one major error tied to logging in while another fix should resolve disconnections and performance struggles taking place during multiplayer sessions. Beyond this, the latest Suicide Squad patch also eases the manner in which players can access the end-game content for Kill the Justice League.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for today's new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League attached at the bottom of the page.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League February 21 Update Patch Notes

CHANGES

To help players more easily access the End Game we have increased the reward from completing the first Mayhem mission to 9000 Promethium, up from 3000.

We have increased the rewards from completing Raising Hell. These increase with each tier for some pretty juicy loot and a bunch of Promethium and crafting materials. New Promethium Reward amounts and Gear Drops: Tier 1: 3000 Tier 2: 4500 Tier 3: 6000 Tier 4: 7000 Tier 5: 8000 (Each tier will also grant at least 1 Legendary item.) Taking out the Hit Squads will also grant a set amount of gear drops in addition to completing Raising Hell. These drops can only be Legendary or Notorious items: Tier 1: 3 Items Tier 2: 4 Items Tier 3: 5 Items Tier 4: 5 Items Tier 5: 5 Items

Enemies in Hack's Support Squad missions will now prioritize a Shield Harvestable state over the Burning effect. This should make these missions easier to complete if using a build that often triggers the Diablo Blaze Affliction and for those using Black Mask Notorious Firearms.

We have updated the DPS values for Notorious and Infamy Firearms to be consistent across all weapon types within their respective tier and rarity.

Green Lantern Infused Choppers in Lex's second Support Squad mission have now been replaced with non-Infused Choppers.

BUG FIXES