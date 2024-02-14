Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gets First Post-Launch Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Rocksteady Studios has today let loose the first post-release update for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Prior to its release a little more than a week ago, Rocksteady had already informed prospective players that it would continue supporting Suicide Squad for the long haul with plenty of future content drops and patches. Now, the first of those many updates has arrived and has brought with it a handful of initial fixes for the game in its current form.

For the most part, this initial Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League update isn't all that extensive. Rocksteady explained that its goal with this patch was to establish "a more balanced, varied and overall enjoyable experience as you take on ever-increasing challenges." To that end, a number of key balance tweaks were made, notably when it comes to Burn damage and its scaling. In addition to this, Rocksteady has also fixed a couple of initial bugs that have been plaguing players.

Moving forward, Rocksteady has already said that it has a lot more updates for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the pipeline. The studio acknowledged that this first patch for the game won't fix all of the problems that it has seen players having such as "matchmaking issues, login issues, performance issues, and progression issues." As such, more updates will be coming to Kill the Justice League soon, although a specified release window hasn't yet been given.

Until that time, you can get a full look at today's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League update in the patch notes down below.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Patch Notes

BUG FIXES:

Fixed a bug that was causing Burning damage to scale with both player damage buffs and enemy debuffs. Burning damage should only be scaling via enemy debuffs.

Fixed a bug that allowed Toyman to stack multiple of the same Augment on your gear.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented modifications to Augments on your gear from saving after exiting a multi-player session and joining a single-player session.

CHANGES IN THIS RELEASE: