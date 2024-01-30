Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Servers Down for More Maintenance

Yesterday, only a couple hours into its early access period, the servers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League were taken down for maintenance because a major issue with the game was discovered. After a long period down, the servers finally returned, but now they are going down again to undergo more maintenance. This time there is no word of what needs to be done, but it is now day two of the game's early access period and the servers have been pulled twice. And like yesterday, there is no word of how long they will be done for. Unfortunately, as long as they are down, the game is not playable. Meanwhile, those who are online when they are taken offline will be logged out.

"Hey Squad! We will be entering scheduled maintenance mode at 3:30am PT," reads a tweet from the game's official X account. "Players who are online at this time will be logged out. The game will be offline until maintenance has been completed. Thanks to everyone who's been playing so far."

Yesterday, when the servers were pulled, developer Rocksteady warned they would be down for a while. No such warning is given this time, and the use of "scheduled" indicates the wait won't be as long, but this is just speculation.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release worldwide on February 2 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Until then, only those who pre-ordered the game's special edition can play it.

"From Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible to save the world: Kill the Justice League," reads an official blurb about the game for any unfamiliar with it. "Join the newly 'recruited' members of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to Kill the Justice League. Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac's invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it."