Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Servers Taken Down After Major Issue Is Discovered

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League servers have been taken down for some emergency maintenance after developer Rocksteady was alerted to a major issue plaguing players. Some players -- specifically those who pre-ordered the special edition of the DC comics game and live in a region where it has gone live -- have gone hands on with the new PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S game early. Unfortunately, for all of those that tick these boxes, there's a major issue that has thwarted this early access period.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the game's official account relayed word that the team is "aware" that various players are being plagued by an issue when logging into the game for the first time where the story of the game is already completed. What is triggering this issue and how prevalent it is, we don't know, but the game's X account notes it "will be performing maintenance on the game servers." During this period, the game will be unplayable.

"We're aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion," reads the tweet in question. "To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers. During this time the game will be unavailable. We expect this to take several hours and will update once we have more information. We apologize for the inconvenience."

As always, we will keep you updated but as the tweet warns, don't expect the game for several hours. As for the game's full release, that will come on February 2, 2024. When the game releases, it will be available via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S at the price point of $69.99.

"From Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible to save the world: Kill the Justice League," reads an official pitch of the game. "Join the newly 'recruited' members of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to Kill the Justice League. Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac's invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it."