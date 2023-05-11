Summer Game Fest 2023 Reveals Full List of Participating Companies

The full list of participating developers and publishers at Summer Game Fest 2023 have been revealed. Previously, it was known that Summer Game Fest would be returning in 2023, most notably with a new live event that will transpire on Thursday, June 8. And although it wasn't known which studios from around the globe would be taking part in the showcase, we've now gained more insight into what can be expected.

In total, over 40 companies from around the globe have now been confirmed to be involved with Summer Game Fest in 2023. Some of the most notable attendees include PlayStation, Xbox, Sega, Capcom, Activision, WB Games, and CD Projekt Red, to name a few. It's not known just how involved these various publishers and developers will be with Summer Game Fest, but it stands to reason that they could all have some big announcements in store within the coming month.

For those that want to attend Summer Game Fest for themselves, the event will actually be happening in-person this coming month as well. The marquee presentation for SGF that will transpire on June 8 will take place at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. This will mark the first time that fans will be able to go to Summer Game Fest, primarily because the event first began in 2020 as a way to showcase new reveals during the pandemic. Now, fans who want to go to Summer Game Fest for themselves can look to buy tickets right here. Those that can't make it, though, will still be able to watch the show online via YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms.

The full list of Summer Game Fest 2023 attendees can be found below.