Summer Game Fest 2023 Dates, First Details Announced

While The Game Awards are officially one week away, plans for Summer Game Fest are already under way. The event is set to begin on June 8th with the traditional live kickoff show, but there's a twist this year: it will be held in front of a live audience! The kickoff show will take place at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, and tickets are set to go on sale sometime in early 2023. Naturally, gamers that won't be able to attend will still have the option of streaming the event on YouTube and Twitch.

"Over the past three years, Summer Game Fest has cultivated an incredible community around the world through our digital-first events, and we're thrilled to invite thousands of fans to experience the SGF show in-person for the first time in 2023," said Geoff Keighley in a press release. "In keeping with tradition, we'll have tons of exciting announcements from the developers that are pushing the games industry forward, and will once again highlight other publisher digital events, demos, and more surprises to be announced in the coming months."

There has also been no announcement regarding ticket pricing, so those interested in attending will want to keep an eye on the event's social media accounts over the coming weeks. Unfortunately, no details have been revealed about which companies will be attending the event either, or which games will appear. There are a lot of big games set to release in 2023, but publishers have been mostly quiet about which ones will be releasing in the second half of the year. Given that, it's a bit hard to even guess what will be at the show!

Of course, as Summer Game Fest starts to draw a little bit closer, we should know a lot more about what to expect, and how much it will cost to attend. For now, gamers looking for some big announcements will just have to hope for the best when The Game Awards airs on December 8th!

Are you looking forward to Summer Game Fest? Do you hope to attend the show? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!