Super Mario Bros. Anniversary: How to Earn Rewards by Completing Missions

Nintendo is giving away some Super Mario Bros.-themed awards to its community in celebration of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., and all you have to do to get the rewards is complete a few missions. Those missions range from easy tasks like visiting websites and taking quizzes to ones that are a bit more involved like participating in in-game events and purchasing games. Nintendo fans have a long time to complete the missions we know of now since they’re live until next year, and we’ll apparently see more rewards released over time since the first two available now are listed as the “Wave 1 Rewards.”

To see the challenges and rewards, all you have to do is head to the My Nintendo page, sign into your account, and navigate to the missions and rewards section. You’ll find the first two rewards – “Entry into the My Nintendo Super Mario Sweepstakes” and a collectible Super Mario Bros. pin set – shown there. Details on what those rewards entail can be found below.

Super Mario Sweepstakes (Complete 1 Mission and Select “Enter Now”)

Nintendo Switch system package (5 winners) Nintendo Switch system 5 $20 Nintendo eShop gift cards PowerA enhanced wireless controller for Nintendo Switch – Mario Silhouette Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Celebration edition Jenga: Super Mario edition

Nintendo Switch Lite package (5 winners) Nintendo Switch Lite 5 $20 Nintendo eShop gift cards Good Smile Super Mario: Mario Nendoroid action figure Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Celebration edition Jenga: Super Mario edition



Super Mario Bros. Pin Set 1 (Purchase Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Complete 4 More Missions)

Includes one pin from each of the following games: Super Mario Bros. Super Mario Bros. 2 Super Mario Bros. 3 Super Mario World Super Mario 64



Six missions in total are currently listed in the Missions section of the site. Most of them are pretty self-explanatory and include links you’ll find after signing into your account that show where you can take quizzes and download assets to complete the missions. Only one of the missions below requires players to participate in a game’s event, and one other asks players to purchase a game which is required if you want the pin set.

Super Mario Bros. Missions

Visit the official Super Mario website

Take the Super Mario quiz

Download your “This is my Mario!” image

Try the Super Mario Music Player

Race in the Super Mario Kart Tour event

Purchase the Super Mario 3D All-Stars game

The Super Mario missions are around from now until March, so be on the lookout for more rewards to be added between now and then.

