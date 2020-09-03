Nintendo Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros. with Games and Events

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Nintendo’s long been rumored to have big plans for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., and with those plans now finally revealed as of Thursday, we have plenty of games and events to look forward to that are all centered around Mario and his companions. New devices are releasing to play classic Mario games in a modern way, Mario games will play host to special events for limited times, and headlining the event, we have Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection of some of the most acclaimed and unique Mario games around like Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. Nintendo released a video alongside the announcement to introduce Super Mario fans to everything that’s happening.

The plentiful amount of Mario games are coming to the Nintendo Switch in different ways. Some like the rerelease of Super Mario All-Stars will come to the Nintendo Switch Online service and join the collection of Super NES games available while others like the Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle will release later this month. Several of the games included in the event will only be available until March 31, 2021, Nintendo said, and in Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ case, it’ll be launched with “limited production.”

There’s also a Mario-themed battle royale game releasing through Nintendo Switch Online which likely connects to how quickly Nintendo shut down a fan-made battle royale project. Aside from all these new games and releases, you’ll see events taking place in some of your existing Mario games alongside different Super Mario products releasing throughout the year.

Nintendo’s video explains much of what’s coming, but you can see the breakdown below for a comprehensive list of what’s planned for the 35th anniversary celebration of Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

“Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off. A limited production of Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 18 and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.”

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

“Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: Created in partnership with Velan Studios, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the fun of the Mario Kart series into the real world by using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite system to race against opponents using a physical Kart. The physical Kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race. Players place gates to create a custom course layout in their home, where the only limit is their imagination. Race against Koopalings in Grand Prix, unlock a variety of course customizations and costumes for Mario or Luigi, and play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which is available in a Mario Set or Luigi Set, launches on Oct. 16 at a suggested retail price of $99.99.”

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

“Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.: This new collectable device is inspired by the original Game & Watch systems first released in 1980. The original handheld device included a game, and could also be used as a watch to tell time. The original Game & Watch series sold more than 43 million worldwide. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. features a modern +Control Pad. In addition to playing classic games Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2) and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. also functions as a clock, with 35 little touches to discover, including some guest appearances from Mario’s friends and foes. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. launches on Nov. 13 at a suggested retail price of $49.99.”

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

“Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: Multiplayer mayhem pounces onto Nintendo Switch! This enhanced of Super Mario 3D World, which originally launched for the Wii U system, features co-op gameplay both online and through local multiplayer in a variety of creative levels. Additional details about what new things this game has to offer will be revealed later. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 12, 2021. New amiibo figures Cat Mario and Cat Peach will also be released at the same time as the game.”

Super Mario Bros. 35

“Super Mario Bros. 35: Welcome to Super Mario Bros. … with 35 players! In this competitive online battle game, 35 players will compete to be the last Mario standing … or running. Enemies defeated will be sent to other players’ courses, but that also works the other way around! Players can activate special items to try and outpace their opponents. Super Mario Bros. 35 launches on Oct. 1 as a digital-only game exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members. The game will be playable until March 31, 2021.”

Super Mario All-Stars

“Super Mario All-Stars: The classic Super NES game that includes upgraded versions of Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3 with enhanced 16-bit graphics is joining the catalog of games available with Nintendo Switch Online … later today!”

Super Mario Missions

“By completing Super Mario related missions on My Nintendo, fans will have an opportunity to earn rewards, including a special pin set. Pins are available while supplies last. This promotion lasts until March 31, 2021. Learn more by visiting the official website.”

Mario Kart Tour Event

“From Sept. 8 at 11 p.m. PT until Sept. 22 at 11 p.m. PT, Mario Kart Tour will have a Super Mario Kart Tour event, with special appearances by Mario (Super NES) and Donkey Kong Jr. (Super NES) from the original Super Mario Kart game.”

Historical Super Mario Merch/Items

“Historical Super Mario items and 35th anniversary-themed merchandise will be available for purchase at the Nintendo NY store and store.nintendo.com during the month of November.”

Super Mario Maker 2

“A 35th anniversary-themed Ninji Speedruns course is coming to the Super Mario Maker 2 game in November.”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

“Later this year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have an in-game online tournament using Super Mario series fighters, stages and items.”

Splatoon 2

“A Super Mario themed Splatfest is coming to Splatoon 2 in January 2021. Keychains will also be available as a My Nintendo reward closer to the Splatfest. In addition, physical Splatfest T-shirts will be available for purchase online later today. The upcoming Splatfest asks the important question: Which Super Mario power-up do you prefer? Supersize with a Super Mushroom or become invincible with a Super Star?”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

“In March of next year, Super Mario themed furniture will be available in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game.”

PUMA/Super Mario

“The PUMA RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 basketball shoes from our collaborative collection will launch tomorrow, Sept. 4. These shoes will be available exclusively at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, PUMA stores and Puma.com.”

Monopoly Super Mario Celebration

“Monopoly Super Mario Celebration from Hasbro is now available at retailers worldwide.”

Jenga Super Mario

“Jenga Super Mario sets from Hasbro are now available at retailers worldwide.”

Mario/Jakks Pacific

“The It’s-a-Me, Mario action figure from Jakks Pacific is now available at retailers worldwide.”

Mario/Black Milk Clothing

“Black Milk Clothing inspired by Super Mario will be available at BlackMilkClothing.com starting at 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 5. A lookbook sneak peek will be available on Sept. 29.”

LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System

“The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set is now available exclusively at LEGO stores and LEGO.com, with multiple LEGO Super Mario sets now available at retailers worldwide, including the Adventures with Mario Starter Course.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.