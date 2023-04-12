Super Mario Bros. Movie Destroys Easter Record Set by Batman v Superman

IIllumination and Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros. Movie have taken the world by storm despite its negative reviews and have broken several box office records. The Super Mario Bros. Movie currently holds the record for the biggest opening of all time for an animated film, as well as several other accolades. Now it seems that the animated movie has taken over another record, this time from a superhero movie. According to Box Office Guru founder Gitesh Pandya, The Super Mario Bros. Movie made $20 million at the domestic box office on Easter Monday, knocking Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's $15 million on Easter Monday out of the water. It also holds the record for the biggest Easter opening weekend of all time, grossing $224.7 million domestically and $420.8 million worldwide.

Seth Rogen on Being the Voice of Donkey Kong

"I was very clear, I don't do voices. And if you want me to be in this movie, it's gonna sound like me and that's it," Rogen recently said with a laugh. "And that was the beginning and end of that conversation. I was like, 'If you want Donkey Kong to sound a lot like me, I'm your guy.' But it did seem to work, you know, I think in the film and in the game I think all you really know about Donkey Kong is that he throws barrels and he does not like Mario very much."

He continued, "That's honestly kind of what I ran with was this idea that he hates Mario, that they are kind have like an adversarial relationship, that he's annoyed by him, that he doesn't want to be stuck with him, that he wishes he was on this adventure without him.To me that was, that was funny and that was kind of the root of the character and it was kind of born of the mythology of the games.

Who Are the Stars of The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie also stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad, and Jack Black (the Jumanji films) as Bowser. The cast also features Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike. The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens only in theaters April 5th.

