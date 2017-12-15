The ‘Super Mario’ Chain Chomp Makes Lamps Exciting

There probably haven’t been many times in your life that you got super excited about a lamp, but you might find that this is one of those times. Behold the glory that is the official Nintendo Super Mario Chain Chomp lamp.

The Chain Chomp’s head can swivel, so you are free to direct the light where you need it. The light source is a 60 Lumens LED bulb – which is great – but one downside is that the bulb is not replaceable. Then again, the bulb is rated to work for a minimum of 30,000 hours, so longevity probably isn’t an issue.

The Chain Chomp lamp is available here for $49.99. It’s a companion of sorts to the previously released Super Mario question block lamp. Owning them both isn’t necessary of course, but they would be amazing additions to a gaming-themed room. The full list of specs is available below:

• Super Mario Chain Chomp Lamp

• Officially-licensed Super Mario Bros. merchandise

• A ThinkGeek creation

• Task light looks just like a Chain Chomp from Super Mario Bros.

• Head swivels and pivots for directed angle of light

• (Chain itself does not move – it’s welded steel)

• Includes 60 Lumens LED bulb (non-replaceable)

• (Bulb is rated at a minimum of 30,000 hours)

• (Which means if you had it on for 6 hours every day, it’d last for over 13 years)

• Power cord has inline on/off switch

• Imported

• Dimensions: 10″ deep x 18 3/4″ tall x 6″ wide with 5″ cube base

• 6′ long USB power cable with 100 – 240V 50/60Hz AC adapter with Type A electrical plug

• Weight: 6 1/2 lbs.

