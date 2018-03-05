Super Mario Encyclopedia Getting a Limited Edition, Now Available For Pre-Order

We previously discussed a special Super Mario Encyclopedia that was making its way to retailers from Nintendo and Dark Horse, promising to cover the history of the plumber (yes, he’s a plumber again) from his humble beginnings to his latest triumphs. But, if you’re a die hard fan, you can actually get your hands on a special limited edition version of said encyclopedia.

Amazon has listed said limited edition version of the Super Mario Encyclopedia, which can be pre-ordered at that link for $79.99. It will have all the same content as the regular version, but with a neat new design, as you can see above.

“This limited edition comes with an embossed slipcase specially designed to look like the iconic Super Mario Question Mark Block! Inside, you’ll find one of four covers– Super Mushroom, Fire Flower, Super Star, or 1-Up Mushroom — each accentuated with shimmering holofoil! The book also includes a ribbon bookmark, printed with the original beanstalk design from Super Mario Bros., and a sky-and-cloud design printed along the pages’ edge,” the product description reads.

This is likely to become a limited item amongst die-hard Nintendo collectors, so it never hurts to get your pre-orders in, even though the item is not expected to ship until October 23.

“Super Mario Encyclopedia is jam-packed with content from all seventeen Super Mario games,” the listing reads, “from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World. Track the evolution of the Goomba, witness the introduction of Yoshi, and relive your favorite levels. This tome also contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka, tips to help you find every coin, star, sun, and mushroom–even explanations of glitches! With information on enemies, items, obstacles, and worlds from over thirty years of Mario, Super Mario Encyclopedia is the definitive resource for everything Super Mario!”

So, yeah, it sounds like a must-have for true devotees to the plumber, or anyone that really wants to delve into his history and see what he’s all about. Better still, if you pre-order now, you’ll qualify for free shipping, so you won’t have to worry about paying too much extra to get the ultimate Mario experience.

