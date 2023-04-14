Super Mario Movie Breaks New Record Beating Detective Pikachu, Sonic and More

Illumination finally released their newest animated movie based on the hit video game franchise The Super Mario Bros. and despite its negative reviews, it's making a killing at the box office. The Super Mario Bros. Movie made its way into theater last week and quickly became the highest grossing animated movie of all time. It even knocked Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice out as the Easter Monday box office champion and it has yet to show signs of slowing up. According to Variety, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has broken another record beating out other animated movies like Detective Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog and more. The trade notes that The Super Mario Bros. Movie has officially passed $500 million with $508.7 at the box office which makes it the highest grossing video game film of all time.

Seth Rogen on Being the Voice of Donkey Kong

"I was very clear, I don't do voices. And if you want me to be in this movie, it's gonna sound like me and that's it," Rogen recently said with a laugh. "And that was the beginning and end of that conversation. I was like, 'If you want Donkey Kong to sound a lot like me, I'm your guy.' But it did seem to work, you know, I think in the film and in the game I think all you really know about Donkey Kong is that he throws barrels and he does not like Mario very much."

He continued, "That's honestly kind of what I ran with was this idea that he hates Mario, that they are kind have like an adversarial relationship, that he's annoyed by him, that he doesn't want to be stuck with him, that he wishes he was on this adventure without him.To me that was, that was funny and that was kind of the root of the character and it was kind of born of the mythology of the games.

Who Are the Stars of The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie also stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad, and Jack Black (the Jumanji films) as Bowser. The cast also features Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike.

