‘Super Mario Party’ Doesn’t Support Handheld or Pro Controller Options

The logic behind Nintendo Switch is being able to play whatever games you want, either at home or on the go. "Play your way," as it were. However, the forthcoming release of Super Mario Party has a pair of limitations that kind of go against this grain -- and a few fans are fearing just what kind of pain it'll be.

Nintendo confirmed in a game listing last week that the forthcoming multiplayer party game actually won't support handheld mode. That means if you're looking to play some mini-games with the JoyCon controllers plugged into the side of the system, you'll be out of luck.

This comes on the heels of a previously announced limitation indicating that Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers and JoyCon Grip controllers also won't work with the game at all, as mini-games require the use of the JoyCon controllers working separately from the system.

That means there are only two ways to play Super Mario Party. Either you can go through the TV while utilizing a JoyCon controller in your hand, or you can play in Tabletop mode with a similar control method. Anything else simply won't work.

While Super Mario Party does appear to be loaded with some great mini-games, there are several folks annoyed with the limitations that are introduced with the game, mainly because it goes against the grain of what made the Nintendo Switch so appealing to begin with.

Check out some of the reactions from social media below:

That's the most baffling decision coming from #Nintendo when it comes to the #NintendoSwitch : leaving behind those playing in portable mode,who the hell does that? Even 3rd parties don't dare doing it I'd never buy a game not working handheld, red line!//t.co/bnftLBNYjs — Ezereal 🇪🇺🌍🎮 🌊 (@So_Ethereal) September 22, 2018

Kinda sad to see that @NintendoAmerica 's new Mario Party is gonna be focused mainly on gimmicky features, rather than usability. You apparently can't play the game with a Pro Controller, Joycon Controller Grip, or in Handheld mode. — SM_Jericho (@SM_Jericho) September 23, 2018

So Super Mario Party doesn't support: -Handheld mode

-Pro Controller

-No board game online Officially passing. What an absolute fumble, Nintendo. — John Phipps (@mistermegative) September 22, 2018

Super Mario Party is a bigger whiff than the online service IMO. Board game mode online seems like a no-brainer, and the lack of handheld functionality or pro controller support is baffling. This was such an easy home run, Nintendo. — John Phipps (@mistermegative) September 22, 2018

Super Mario Party might be a no go for me because you can't play it in handheld mode, only docked (and tabletop for the tabletop mini games), but we'll see — Ultimate Lightning Fury Slash Max (@trancearmorx) September 23, 2018

Mario Party won't support the Switch's handheld mode? Hell, 90% of the time I even play is single player handheld mode. The Switch is shaping up to be a great system with just mediocre support. — ffphreek (@ffphreek) September 23, 2018

We're not sure if Nintendo may patch in other control types in the future. But, for now, the game will either appeal to certain players, or not at all. We'll just have to see how it shapes up -- and if future iterations will follow the same strict set-up.

Super Mario Party releases on October 5 for Nintendo Switch.