Original Super Mario RPG Director Not Returning for Nintendo Switch Remake

Last month, a remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars was announced for Nintendo Switch. The original version of the game released for the Super Nintendo in 1996, and was directed by Chihiro Fujioka. Since the remake's announcement, there have been a lot of questions about who might be involved in development, and it seems Fujioka will not be returning. The director recently revealed as such on Twitter, but was quick to note that he is "very surprised and pleased with the news." It seems this time, Fujioka will be playing the game primarily as a fan!

Fujioka has been involved with a lot of classic games throughout his career, but he clearly holds a special place in his heart for Super Mario RPG. Last year, the director told MinnMax that he would like to direct a true sequel to Super Mario RPG as the final game of his career. With the remake set to release on November 11th, it's possible that could generate more of an interest in a follow-up. Fujioka was actually involved in the Mario & Luigi RPG series, but told MinnMax that he "would like to go back and create a Mario RPG where you're only controlling Mario."

Super Mario RPG is often considered one of the best games of the SNES era. The game offered turn-based gameplay similar to the Final Fantasy franchise, but with a story that centered on Nintendo characters like Mario and Bowser. The game also introduced a bunch of original characters, from the villainous Smithy, to the heroic Geno. The popularity of Super Mario RPG led to it being re-released in several different forms over the years, from the Virtual Console on Wii and Wii U, to the Super NES Classic mini console. Fans had been hoping to see it released through Nintendo Switch Online, but Nintendo opted for a remake instead. Hopefully the remake will offer enough quality-of-life improvements to make this the defintive version!

