Super Mario RPG Reveals More New Features

When Super Mario RPG releases this fall, Nintendo Switch users will finally get a chance to experience a classic Super Nintendo game. From everything revealed thus far, Super Mario RPG has looked fairly faithful to the SNES version, though players can expect a handful of additions. According to the game's official Japanese website (translated by Nintendo Everything), the game's standard difficulty seems to be unchanged, but there will also be an easy mode, and players will be able to toggle back and forth between them. As players defeat enemies in the game, they'll also unlock entries in a new beastiary.

As with other Switch remakes like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Super Mario RPG will allow players to toggle back and forth between the original SNES soundtrack, and the new music featured in the remake. It remains to be seen how much the new soundtrack will differ from the original, but it's nice that players will be able to choose the one that works best for them.

Super Mario RPG: SNES vs. Nintendo Switch

(Photo: Nintendo)

The original Super Mario RPG released more than 25 years ago on the Super Nintendo. From everything Nintendo has shown thus far, the remake seems to be pretty faithful to the original version. The most noticeable change has been made to the game's graphics. The SNES version featured 3D-rendered graphics similar to what we saw in games like Donkey Kong Country. The visuals in the Nintendo Switch version have been overhauled, adding a level of detail that wasn't possible back then. In addition to the new easy mode, beastiary, and soundtrack, players can also expect rematches with some of the game's bosses after clearing the campaign. Some changes have also been made to the game's combat. Players that time their button presses right when attacking can now unleash damage on all foes. This also raises a new gauge; when full, players can unleash a triple move, which will be different based on the members that are in the current party.

Super Mario RPG Nintendo Switch Release Date

Super Mario RPG will release on Nintendo Switch on November 17th. The game is one of two major Mario titles set to release before the end of the year, with the other being October's Super Mario Bros. Wonder. That proximity in Mario games is a bit unusual for Nintendo, but it does make sense considering how much The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned this year! It's also worth mentioning that the two games will offer vastly different experiences. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2D sidescrolling game in the tradition of classics like Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World. Meanwhile, Super Mario RPG is an isometric RPG with turn-based combat, and a bigger emphasis on story.

