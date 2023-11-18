Super Mario RPG: Where to Find Link and Samus

While Super Mario RPG largely focuses on characters from the Mario franchise, Square added cameo appearances by a couple of other major Nintendo characters. The Nintendo Switch remake of Super Mario RPG keeps these cameos, allowing players to find The Legend of Zelda's Link as well as Metroid star Samus Aran. Neither of these characters is playable in the game, and most players might miss out on seeing them if they don't know where to look. WARNING: This article contains spoilers, so readers that want to uncover these cameos for themselves should look away!

Where to Find Link in Super Mario RPG

(Photo: Nintendo, Square Enix)

In Super Mario RPG, Link can be found at the Rose Town Inn. However, the character can't be found until after Geno joins the player's party. Once Geno has taken over the body of a child's toy, the player must stay a night at the Inn. When they awaken, they'll find the hero of Hyrule sleeping in the bed next to Mario. Link doesn't awaken when Mario tries to speak to him, but the player will hear a sound effect from the Zelda series by clicking on him.

Where to Find Samus in Super Mario RPG

(Photo: Nintendo, Square Enix)

While playing Super Mario RPG, players can encounter Samus in two different locations. The first of these is in Booster Tower, where a doll of Samus can be found in a box of Booster's toys. The box includes several other dolls, and the one of Samus can be seen prominently in the front left.

(Photo: Nintendo, Square Enix)

The real Samus can also be found in the game, and she appears in the Mushroom Kingdom's castle. Like Link, she can't be found in this location initially, but she can be seen later in the game once players have defeated Belome for the second time. Once players have done that, Samus can be found sleeping in one of the beds (in full armor). If Mario speaks to her, Samus will tell him that she's resting up for her battle against Mother Brain!

Super Mario RPG: Other Nintendo Cameos

(Photo: Nintendo, Square Enix)

Link and Samus are the most high-profile Nintendo cameos in Super Mario RPG, but players can find other callbacks to classic Nintendo games. Notably, the game contains models of the Arwing from Star Fox and two racers from F-Zero: the Blue Falcon and Fire Stingray. These models can be found in the back of Cinder Toad's shop in Barrel Volcano. The models don't actually do anything, and there's no reason given for why Cinder Toad has them in the first place. However, fans of Star Fox and F-Zero haven't had much to celebrate in the Nintendo Switch era, so they should be happy to see these cameos have been kept in the game!

Are you excited to find these Nintendo cameos in Super Mario RPG? Did you ever play the SNES version? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!