‘Super Seducer 2’ Promises to Be More Inclusive by Adding Female Dating Coach

So you might have seen our previous story about Super Seducer 2, the follow-up to the controversial Steam game where you’re given scenarios where you attempt to seduce women by any means necessary. As you can probably see by the title of some of the chapters (like “Get Her Into Bed” and “bonus 11th level in Mandarin Chinese,” it sounds like the developers at RLR Training are going for that exact same crowd.

But now Richard La Ruina, who owns RLR (check the initials) has come forth with not only an official release date for the game, but also a trailer that seems to introduce something new to the formula — a female dating coach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the trailer, which you can see above, you get an idea of what the scenarios will present in the game as the main character (featuring La Ruina, of course) goes after the women of his dreams, using full-motion video clips based on the player’s choices.

The official Steam page for the game suggests that the budget is about ten times higher this time around, meaning that the seductions will look more…life-like? We’re not sure based on the trailer. But now apparently players will be able to play from a woman’s point of view, in the hopes of getting “unparalleled insight into the female mind in dating simulations.”

Again, the trailer doesn’t have much to say, and probably won’t convince those folks who believe that Super Seducer 2 is probably going to be just as ridiculously offensive as the first game. But for those that have the faintest interest in what La Ruina and his team are working on, you can check it out above.

But here are a couple of descriptions of scenarios from the game, just to remind you of where it’s coming from:

Posh Totty vs Supermodel

She just stepped off a yacht, but the supermodel is just too sexy. The choice is yours.

Older Mahmoud, Younger Woman

The man, the myth, the legend. Mahmoud is in town, and he has some dates. Can he seduce his Habibi? Will the 25 year age-gap help or hinder him?

If that’s your “thing,” Super Seducer 2 comes out for Steam on September 12. Don’t expect this one for consoles tho.