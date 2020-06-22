Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals Min Min As New ARMS DLC Fighter

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai today revealed that Min Min from the Nintendo video game ARMS is officially joining the fighting video game's roster. It has been known for months now that the next DLC fighter would come from ARMS with speculation ranging from Ribbon Girl to Spring Man to Twintelle and beyond.

Sakurai is currently showcasing Min Min's moves and abilities in the game on Nintendo's livestream -- recorded from his home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic -- so we don't have everything that folks will want to know about her just yet. Her main thing is, as expected, extending and slightly angling her arms, but it would appear she's not much of a close-quarters fighter. As usual, expect Nintendo to issue an official press release about all of this the moment that the video is over.

For those unfamiliar with ARMS, the title is another fighting game available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. It features a roster of characters with the unique ability to extend their, well, arms great distances to fight one another. Given that, it makes perfect sense that one of the final slots in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate should go to one of those characters.

Here's how Nintendo describes Min Min on its website:

"A member of ramen royalty, Min Min hails from the famed Mintendo Noodle House. Her home stage is built right in front of the family restaurant (it’s shaped like a giant ramen bowl, of course). Can Min Min’s fiery personality help her win the ARMS Grand Prix and bring the championship belt home to Mintendo?"

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. Today's ARMS character, Min Min, is set to release on June 29th for $5.99 individually, and more DLC characters are still set to be revealed at some point, though it is unclear who they might be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo's latest and greatest fighting video game right here.

