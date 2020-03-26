Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players Are Debating Which ARMS Character Should Be Added

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is adding a DLC character from ARMS, another one of Nintendo‘s fighting games, but Smash Bros. players can’t seem to decide on which fighter the guest should be. Should it be Twintelle or Min Min, or should Nintendo add one of the stranger characters like Helix? That’s the question Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players are asking, though they won’t have to wait too long until they have an answer to their questions. Nintendo announced today during its mini Nintendo Direct that the next DLC fighter from ARMS will be announced in June and released the same month.

Being a fighting game itself, ARMS has no shortage of characters to choose from. It’s not as popular as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is, but it’s still got its devoted fanbase who were happy to see that one of the game’s characters will be joining the Smash Bros. roster. Now that the announcement is out of the way though, it comes down to guessing which character will be added as the first fighter from the game’s second DLC pack.

Players have already been voicing their opinions on social media shortly after the announcement to say who they think should be added. Some common picks stand out among the rest, but Nintendo loves its curveballs when it comes to guest characters in Smash, so there’s no telling who it’ll end up being.

You can see some of the best reactions to the announcement below as people guess who they think will be added to the game. If you’re not familiar with ARMS, you can read up on the game below and try it yourself now that Nintendo has announced a limited-time free trial for anyone who’s subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.

“Choose a fighting champion from around the world, equip your own combination of extendable arms, and then use a mix of button presses and quick hand motions to really take the fight to your opponent,” Nintendo said about its fighting game. “Throw punches and guide them midflight to hit agile fighters, avoid incoming attacks with dashes, or trampoline high into the air to rain down fists from above. Power-up your punches to deal extra damage or curve your fists around obstacles to hit skittish opponents. Fill up your special gauge to dish out devastating combinations and finish them off. Unleash your inner fighter in this unbelievable sporting event!”

