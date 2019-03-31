New ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Leak Reveals First-Look At Joker

Since Nintendo and Atlus announced at The Game Awards 2018 that Persona 5’s protagonist, Joker, would be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a DLC character, the pair haven’t said or revealed much else on the collaboration. We know the character will arrive sometime next month (April), but that’s about it. That said, a new ad on Best Buy’s website has leaked and revealed the first look at the character in the game, and he looks like you’d expect him to look.

More specifically, recently Best Buy updated its listing for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and in the process it made the oopsie of adding a character render of Joker, who we’ve previously seen no media of.

[Persona 5] Joker render for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate revealed via Best Buy ad pic.twitter.com/F9q2BpoKqq — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 31, 2019

It’s likely Best Buy didn’t update its listing for no reason. In other words, the official reveal of the character in-game is likely around the corner — Best Buy probably just jumped the gun a bit. So, if you’re a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan, be sure to keep an eye out this week for a Joker reveal.

Even if a Joker reveal doesn’t come this week, it has to be coming soon if the character is still releasing by the end of this month.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch, where it not only reviewed incredibly well, but has sold very well. For more news, media, and information on the popular platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the creator of Cuphead expressed his interest and desire to bring the character to the game, and with the title coming to the Nintendo Switch soon, that could very well happen.

