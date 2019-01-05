‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Recreates Iconic Marvel Studios Intro

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has only recently released but already the Nintendo Switch fighter has shattered records in the gaming community. With Persona 5’s Joker reveal recently during The Game Awards, the Big N has proved that anything is possible in the realm of Smash. That being said, we don’t have any sweet Marvel character to enjoy (which – let’s be honest, would be really sweet), but one player decided to combine the two franchises himself with an incredible fan-made video that recreates Marvel’s iconic opening sequence.

For reference, in case for some reason you’ve never seen the original Marvel intro, you can compare the above video with the one at the top of the article. It has the same progressive feel showcasing all of our favorite fighters, and it even ends up with the logo being presented in the most epic way possible. This video was honestly so well-done, we can’t imagine how much work went into it – but we are definitely impressed!

As for the game itself, it’s only been out for a month and there are tons of surprises lying on the horizon. If the community is already pumping out incredible content like this, we can’t wait to see what else 2019 has in store!

The recent success is definitely well-deserved with its incredible storyline, impressive roster, and perfected nostalgia. As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!