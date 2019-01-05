‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Most Popular Fighters In Competitive

Don’t be fooled by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s cartoonish charms, the latest fighter from Nintendo comes from a highly competitive franchise. The game that can destroy friendships, or even take pros to new heights of fame, there’s more to the roster than what meets the eye. With 2019 kicking it off strong with several competitive events going on now, it’s interesting to see which fighter is seen as the creme de la creme.

In an impressive breakdown over on Reddit, we see Wolf at the top of the list, followed swiftly by Palutena and the latest Splatoon addition:

The OP mentioned, “Fox is probably the biggest surprise, sitting at #6 on All and #1 on National, winning multiple notable events. NYXL, a Tristate event, was listed as category 2 in my system (imo a mistake in hindsight), so it should be noted that Fox arguably has the most noteworthy Top 3 placements of any character so far with Light having won that event.”

They added, “This isn’t as surprising as one might think – despite nerfs from 4, Fox was arguably top 5 in Sm4sh, and every character above him (Sheik, Diddy Kong, Cloud, Bayonetta) very clearly received a large quantity of nerfs. If Fox’s nerfs were less impactful than the nerfs applied to his superiors and several of his arguable juniors (see ZSS, Rosalina, etc.) it makes sense he would be among the best outside of newcomers/returnees or heavily buffed mid/low tiers from 4.”

Chrom, according to this chart, is significantly underperforming a well as the Ice Climbers (sorry, guys) and Inkling. As far as why Inkling is seen as lacking despite their high placement, the OP mentioned “Inkling notably performs well at the regional level but tumbles off at the top level, dropping from #3 to #11. Still not bad, but in conjunction with top 3 placements, the influence of the character is nowhere near as great as many had assumed. Cosmos at 17th is by far the biggest blow to the character’s credibility, although Larry Lurr defeated Cosmos in loser’s bracket, meaning we can only really judge that in the context of Cosmos losing to Suarez, undeniably a major upset.”

