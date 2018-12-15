The Best And Worst ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fighters Per Professional Players

With what seems like a million fighters to choose from, finding what character to use in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is no easy task, especially if you’re new to the game, and especially if you want to compete competitively in some capacity.

There’s already over 70 characters to try and choose from, and only more characters — like Pirnaha Plant and Joker — are coming. I don’t care if you’re a Super Smash Bros. veteran, choosing a main this time around isn’t as easy as in past installments. But here’s some help.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, in order to find a main, you’ll probably want to start by unlocking every character. Here’s our guide in how to do it in Classic Mode. However, if you don’t have the time to grind in Classic Mode, there’s currently an exploit that allows you to hypothetically unlock every fighter in just 90 minutes.

Once you unlock every character, now it’s time to choose your mains. Now, there’s a good chance you’ve already naturally come to the realization of who your mains are by unlocking all the characters. However, that doesn’t mean they are the smartest choices, even if they seemingly fit your playstyle. I mean, if you’re destroying everybody and their cousin’s dog’s mother with Olimar, then by all means, keep doing it. But if you aren’t finding success with your mains, it may simply be because they’re inferior to other characters.

So, who are the best options? Well, this is going to vary from player to player, but generally speaking there are a few who seem to be sticking out in the current Meta. But rather than take my word on who to main, take the advice of some pros.

Both Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios, perhaps the best Super Smash Bros. for Wii U player ever, and Leffen, the top Super Smash Bros. Melee player, have shared their early rankings of the roster.

Here’s Barrios ranking (note: these tiers were created before release based on preview builds):

Tier 1: Pikachu, Olimar, Bayonetta, Diddy Kong, Lucina, Marth, Mewtwo, Richter, Simon, Shulk, King K. Rool, Ryu, Ken, Sheik, Zelda, Ike, Roy, Cloud, Young Link, Inkling, Sonic

Tier 2: Pichu, Link, Mario, Pokémon Trainer, Corrin, Lucario, Isabelle, Villager, R.O.B., Toon Link, Meta Knight, Fox, Wolf, Zero Suit Samus, Rosalina & Luma, Donkey Kong, Captain Falcon, Daisy, Peach, Snake, Ness, Ganondorf, Mii Gunner, Mr. Game & Watch

Tier 3: Pit, Dark Pit, Luigi, Ice Climbers, Robin, Greninja, Jigglypuff, Incineroar, Falco, Lucas, Wario, Mega Man

Tier 4: Pit, Dark Pit, Luigi, Ice Climbers, Robin, Greninja, Jigglypuff, Incineroar, Falco, Lucas, Wario, Mega Man

Tier 5: King Dedede, Ridley, Dark Samus, Samus

Really Good, But Lack of Recovery: Chrom, Little Mac

And here’s Leffen’s ranking (note: these are “day 1” rankings. Further, Leffen reveals at the time of making he hasn’t played every fighter):

S Rank: Falco, Richter, Simon, Diddy Kong, King. K Rool, Meta Knight, Pokémon Trainer

A Rank: Yoshi, Mewtwo, Roy, Chrom, Pikachu, Pichu

B Rank: Marth, Lucina, Ike, Shulk, Icineroar, Luigi, Inkling

C Rank: Bayonetta, Sheik, Peach, Daisy, Corrin, Greninja, Toon Link, Dr. Mario, Cloud, Wolf, Fox, Snake, Young Link

D Rank: Ness, Lucas, Mario, Donkey Kong, R.O.B., Jigglypuff, Lucario, Captain Falcon, Zero Suit Samus, Pit, Dark Pit

E Rank: Zelda, Palutena, Isabelle, Villager, Ganondorf, Ridley, Kirby, Rosalina & Luma, Olimar, Duck Hunt, Mr. Game & Watch, Pac-Man, Bowser, Robin, King Dedede

F Rank: Little Mac, Bowser Jr., Mega Man, Link, Samus, Dark Samus, Ice Climbers

???: Ryu, Ken, Sonic, Wario, Wii Fit Trainer, Mii Brawler, Mii Gunner, Mii Swordfighter, Piranha Plant

As you can see, the two top players have quite the different takes on characters, but there’s also some similarities. For example, you’d be probably be good to avoid Little Mac. Meanwhile, Simon Belmont sounds (and is) an excellent choice.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you agree with these rankings, as well as how your main came out.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.