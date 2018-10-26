‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Costs Nearly $2,000 to Be “Adequately Prepared”

A Super Smash Bros. fan has run the math and concluded that it will cost you $1,800 to be “adequately prepared” for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

That’s right, according to Reddit User DaisyBeatEmUp, if you want to be fully prepared going into the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive by having some type of familiarity with each character in the game and the games they originally appeared in, you will need to fork over some serious cash.

According to the user, not counting assist trophies or stages, you’d have to own five different Nintendo systems, and then a plethora of games across a myriad of classic Nintendo systems, such as the Mario, Donkey Kong, and Fire Emblem franchises. Meanwhile, you’ll also need to dabble in series beyond the Nintendo pantheon, such as Metal Gear Solid, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Mega Man.

The user further notes that they tried to keep the total number of games down in order to save costs, but that if the list were to include stages and special movies, such as the different variants of Duck Hunt’s specials, the list would be even larger and more pricey.

If you’re interested in finding out every system and piece of content you must own and play to have complete familiarity with every character and their origins in the game, then you can find the full list via the aforementioned post. It’s super long, and far from required, but if you have an extra $1,800 around and endless time to burn before the game releases, it may be worth a gander.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the fifth installment in the series, is poised to release later this year on December 7th, courtesy of the Nintendo Switch and developer Bandai Namco Studios.

The latest entry in the popular Nintendo series notably features every fighter in the series ever, as well as new fighters from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series. According to Nintendo, it will speed up combat, add further depth to defensive options, add new attacking options, and of course features new stages.

