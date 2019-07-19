Nintendo Teases Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hero DLC Release Date

There’s been rumors circulating for awhile that Nintendo is going to release Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character — Hero, the protagonist of Dragon Quest XI — any day now, and a new tease suggests there’s something to these numerous rumors. Recently, Nintendo released a video titled “Nintendo Switch – Fan-Favorites & Newest Releases – July,” featuring multiple notable Nintendo releases this month. Included was Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Hero. Perhaps realizing its mistake, Nintendo quickly changed the title from “July” to a more generic “Summer.”

Now beyond the suspicious name change, the trailer only features July releases, plus the already available Fortnite. In other words, it seems like the first title was the right one. Further, if it was a tease of its summer line-up, why wasn’t Astral Chain included, which is coming to Nintendo Switch in August? Doesn’t add up. And so it looks like Nintendo accidentally revealed that Hero will be added to the platform fighter very soon, presumably next week.

Of course, this unconfirmed information, so take it with a grain of salt, but the evidence is starting to pile up. That said, after Hero arrives, Banjo-Kazooie will be up next. The pair are currently scheduled to release sometime this fall. And after the Nintendo 64 characters join the roster, only two spots will be left. And at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of who fill these two spots, though various rumors have suggested Waluigi, Doom Slayer, or Shantae could be in the mix.

