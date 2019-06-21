At one point, it looked like Halo’s Master Chief may come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Now, it looks like that won’t happen. Perhaps the character will come to a future installment of the series, but given that Banjo-Kazooie is coming to the Nintendo Switch entry, it’s unlikely one of two remaining roster spots will be given to another Microsoft character. That said, while Nintendo may not add Master Chief to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, modders will, and have. That’s right, a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mod adds Master Chief into the game, kind of.

Using Snake as a template, modder Demonslayerx8 has added Master Chief into the game, but he doesn’t have his own unique voice or moves, rather, he uses the moves, victory poses, etc. of Snake. That said, it’s still pretty cool to see the Spartan in the game.

As mentioned above, there’s virtually no chance Master Chief is one of the two remaining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he’ll show up in future installments, especially now that Banjo-Kazooie has been added.

Speaking of the remaining two roster slots, a new, somewhat dubious, rumor has surfaced claiming that the game’s fourth DLC character will be an Undertale character, while the fifth will be Waluigi. The rumor seems possibly fake, but one can dream.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: “Ultimate” is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date,” reads our official review of the game.

“Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.”