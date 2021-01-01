Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Why the Nintendo Switch Game Is Trending
Nintendo Switch has proven to be a sales juggernaut for Nintendo, outselling every other video game console for the last 24 months. It's a safe bet that a lot of people received the console as a gift over the holidays, prompting the Nintendo UK Twitter account to ask fans what games they would recommend to newcomers. Unsurprisingly, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate topped many lists, causing the game to trend across social media. Nintendo's fighting game is easily one of the most popular on the platform, and DLC fighters have helped maintain that interest more than two years after its release. With three playable characters yet to be revealed as part of the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC pack, it seems like interest in the game won't slow down any time soon!
For many, Smash takes home the top spot.
1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
3. Splatoon 2
4. Super Mario Odyssey
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
I made the list exclusives only, but if I can add other things, then— DSG | PhYrE (@DsgPhyre) December 31, 2020
Spyro Reignited
CTR NF
Crash N Sane
DB Xenoverse 2 https://t.co/dHEAoYjce3
It's pretty much impossible to leave Smash off a Best of Switch list.
Breath Of The Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
Shanate And The Pirate's Curse
Hollow Knight
And of course, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Honourable mentions to FE 3 Houses, but only if they already like Fire Emblem. Also Mystery Dungeon DX and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. https://t.co/GZCd1D1zjK— BagFaceMan (@BagFaceMan1999) December 31, 2020
Narrowing down a top five is pretty tough on the console!
Pokken Tournament DX
Sonic Mania
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Luigi's Mansion 3
Animal's Crossing New Horizons
There's a lot of great games tho, choosing 5 is hard https://t.co/MDenQOroR2— HusariusPlayer (@husarius01) December 31, 2020
Some took the opportunity to share their favorite music from the series...
Since Super Smash Bros Ultimate is trending: I want to remind the Smash community that the Results theme from Brawl is the best one and discarding it was a mistake.— Rockn2021 #BlackLivesMatter (@RocknSun91) December 31, 2020
pic.twitter.com/vuzVqoCpJz
...and share some love for this year's DLC fighters!
But 2020 gave us Minecraft Steve in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!— RetroGamer429 (@RGamer429) December 31, 2020
2020 wasn't ALL bad.
No year end would be complete without a DLC prediction!
Super Smash Bros Ultimate X Ninja Gaiden next year calling it.— Net(FL)ix and (C)hi(L)l? (@DepressingJunko) December 31, 2020
Splatoon 2 deserves a lot of love, too.
Super Mario Odyssey— FP | Taco Cat (@YaboiTClol) December 31, 2020
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Splatoon 2
ARMS https://t.co/aNfJtjRqvB
Not everyone took the opportunity to celebrate, however!
You guys can’t be scaring me by making Super Smash Bros Ultimate trending. I immediately thought, “What horrible thing has Nintendo done now.” Who am I kidding, it is only a matter of time before they do something stupid. pic.twitter.com/sdhETg6ACZ— Sir Pauer (@SirPauer) December 31, 2020