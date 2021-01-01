Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Why the Nintendo Switch Game Is Trending

Nintendo Switch has proven to be a sales juggernaut for Nintendo, outselling every other video game console for the last 24 months. It's a safe bet that a lot of people received the console as a gift over the holidays, prompting the Nintendo UK Twitter account to ask fans what games they would recommend to newcomers. Unsurprisingly, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate topped many lists, causing the game to trend across social media. Nintendo's fighting game is easily one of the most popular on the platform, and DLC fighters have helped maintain that interest more than two years after its release. With three playable characters yet to be revealed as part of the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC pack, it seems like interest in the game won't slow down any time soon!

