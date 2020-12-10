Nintendo Switch Beats PS5 and Xbox Series X as Top-Selling Console for November

✖

While the month of November saw a lot of hype surrounding the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the top-selling console last month was the Nintendo Switch. According to the NPD group, combined sales for Switch and Switch Lite in the U.S. totaled 1.35 million units. That number brings the console's grand total to 6.92 million units throughout 2020. November's figure also means that the handheld hybrid has now been the top-selling console for 24 consecutive months in the region. It's an incredible accomplishment for the company, and it shows just how popular the system remains after nearly four years on the market!

In a press release, Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of sales and marketing, discussed the accomplishment.

“Nintendo Switch offers a unique proposition for shoppers this holiday season with the ability to play on the TV or portably in handheld mode,” said Chavez. “We continue to see unprecedented demand for Nintendo Switch, and we are pleased that people of all ages and gaming skill levels will be experiencing Nintendo Switch this holiday and beyond.”

It will be very interesting to see how long Nintendo Switch can continue to hold the record for the top-selling console each month. It stands to reason that PS5 and Xbox Series X will become more readily available in 2021, and that could lead to Nintendo finally being dethroned. That said, Switch has proven to be a massive success for Nintendo. Demand continues to be quite high, and games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity continue to inspire interest.

Nintendo has been fairly silent about what games it plans to release in the new year. Games like Metroid Prime 4, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and New Pokemon Snap have all been announced for the console, but no release dates have been revealed, as of this writing. It's possible that all three will release next year, which would give the system a nice boost against its competitors. Whether or not those three games might be enough to continue holding off Sony and Microsoft, however, remains to be seen!

